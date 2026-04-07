Orban assures Vance of support of US efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed on Tuesday the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with US Vice President JD Vance, who is on an official visit to Hungary.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Budapest after meeting with Vance, the Hungarian prime minister noted that he supports the peace initiatives of US President Donald Trump.

"We talked about the efforts of the United States to achieve peace. Hungary has always supported the United States and President Trump in these peace efforts," Orban said.

"We have been living in the shadow of war for four years now, and we are convinced that if Trump had been president in 2022, there would be no war today at all," he continued.

"And if the Europeans, especially Brussels, had not blocked the [US] president's peaceful efforts, then peace would have prevailed and been established in Ukraine a long time ago," Orban added.