Vietnam’s parliament elects vice president, chief justice, top prosecutor

HANOI, April 7. /TASS/. Vietnam’s National Assembly (parliament) of the 16th convocation elected the country’s vice president, the heads of the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy during its first session in Hanoi.

Lawmakers re-elected Vo Thi Anh Xuan, 56, who has held the post since 2021, as vice president for the 2026-2031 term. Nguyen Van Quang, 56, who was appointed to this position by the National Assembly in November 2025, was re-elected chief justice. Nguyen Huy Tien, 57, was re-elected to lead the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Elections for lawmakers to the 16th National Assembly for the 2026-2031 term were held in Vietnam in March 2025. According to the Vietnamese Constitution, the chair of the National Assembly, the president, the vice president, the prime minister, and the heads of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy must be approved by the newly elected National Assembly.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted to elect To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as president for the next five years, and Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Organization Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as prime minister for the same term.