Vietnam’s parliament elects Le Minh Hung as prime minister

HANOI, April 7. /TASS/. The Vietnamese National Assembly (parliament) has elected Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Organization Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as the country’s prime minister for the 2026-2031 term.

The vote took place during the first session of the 16th National Assembly, which is currently underway in Hanoi.

Le Minh Hung’s candidacy received the support of more than 99% of lawmakers.

Mr. Hung, 55, has served as head of the Central Organization Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party since May 2024. Previously, he was chief of the Office of the Central Committee and chairman of the State Bank of Vietnam.