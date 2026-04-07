US seeks Hamas agreement on Gaza demilitarization by week’s end — NYT

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. The Board of Peace, established to oversee the six-month-old ceasefire in Gaza, has demanded that Hamas agree to the demilitarization of the enclave by the end of this week, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

According to its information, the demand requires Hamas to agree to gradually give up virtually all its weapons and hand over maps of its network of underground tunnels. Hamas and Board of Peace representatives are expected to meet on Tuesday in Cairo to finalize negotiations on demilitarization.

The NYT has obtained an internal document of the Board of Peace, which states that in the event of demilitarization, Israel would withdraw troops from much or all of the enclave, restrictions on imports of essential goods would be lifted, Hamas members would be granted amnesty, and temporary housing units would be delivered to Gaza. The timeline may be adjusted, but officials insist it be met.