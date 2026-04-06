US could leave Iran 'right now,' there are many options — US leader

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. The United States could end its operation against Iran "right now," there are "many alternatives," but Washington wants to ensure Tehran lacks the capability to develop nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump has stated.

"So, hopefully, it could be over with quickly. Again, there are lots of different alternatives. We have many alternatives. We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild it. We could leave right now, but I want to finish it up. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," the US leader said in a conversation with journalists at the White House, commenting on the progress of the operation against Iran.

He also effectively asserted that the citizens of Iran support the US-Israeli campaign against their country. "Iranian people, when they don’t hear bombs go off, they’re upset," the US leader emphasized.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.