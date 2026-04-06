Iran prepares counter to US plan to resolve conflict — MFA

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. Tehran has prepared responses to Washington’s proposals to resolve the conflict, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The mediators presented proposals to us several days ago, including the United States’ 15-point plan, which was conveyed by Pakistan and some other friendly countries. This was when we said that such proposals are excessive, unusual and illogical. Guided by our interests and considerations, we have set our own demands," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Baghaei pointed out that Tehran had been aware in advance of what it wanted and what red lines there were. "From the very start of discussions, we prepared our responses. We will openly say what they entail and how they will be made public when the need arises," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.