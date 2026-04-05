Passage via Strait of Hormuz will never be the same, especially for US and Israel — IRGC

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. The regime for passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will never be the same, especially for the US and Israel. This was stated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces).

"The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially not for the U.S. and Israel," the IRGC Navy stated on the X social network.

It noted that the IRGC Navy is "completing operational preparations for the announced plan of Iranian officials for the new order in the Persian Gulf."