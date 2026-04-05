Attempted terrorist attack in Serbia fits well with Ukraine’s previous actions — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, April 5. /TASS/. The attempted terrorist attack on a gas pipeline in Serbia fits well with Ukraine’s previous actions against the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian fuel is supplied to Hungary and Slovakia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated.

He noted that "a terrorist attack was being prepared against the TurkStream gas pipeline." "The Serbs thwarted it, but this attempted attack fits well with the actions of the Ukrainians, who are constantly trying to block Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe. This was a very crude attempt to encroach on our sovereignty, because an attack on our energy security is also an attack on our sovereignty," the foreign minister said in a video address.