Netanyahu says Iran spent nearly $1 trillion on military programs

TEL AVIV, April 1. /TASS/. Iran has spent nearly $1 trillion on its military programs, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported.

In an address to the nation broadcast on Israeli television, Netanyahu reiterated his claim that Tehran is deliberately seeking to destroy Israel, "take over the Middle East, and threaten the entire world." According to Netanyahu, Tehran has devoted significant resources to developing its nuclear and missile programs while overcoming harsh sanctions.

"Now I want to tell you that over the years, all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars. And now we can say: a trillion has gone down the drain," the Israeli prime minister stated.