US not even considering operation to seize Iran’s nuclear materials — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. Washington is not even considering the possibility of an operation to seize Iran’s nuclear materials at this time, US President Donald Trump stated.

"I don't even think about it," he said in an interview with CBS News when asked about the possibility of removing Iran’s enriched uranium.

"I just know that it’s so deeply buried [that] it's going be very hard for anybody [to retrieve those materials]," the US leader noted. "They (the Iranian authorities - TASS) haven't been able to do it. You know, even without a war, they haven't been able to do it. So it [the uranium] is pretty safe. But, you know, we'll make a determination," Trump added, referring to fissile materials at Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, which the US struck on June 22, 2025. Previously, the US government had not ruled out attempting to seize these materials.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.