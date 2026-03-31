US, Israeli strikes damage over 39,500 civilian facilities in Tehran, says official

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Over 39,500 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Tehran province as a result of US and Israeli strikes since February 28, Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.

"A total of 39,508 residential and commercial facilities in Tehran were damaged, ranging from women's hairdressing shops to music schools and other businesses, where ordinary people enjoyed their lives," she stated at a news briefing.

"In 32 days of the war, 105,325 civilian sites were attacked, including 83,351 residential buildings and 21,059 commercial properties," Mohajerani added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.