Trump to determine next steps on NATO, but US disillusioned about allies — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will make the decision on the United States’ further steps regarding NATO, but Washington has now learned a great deal about its allies in the alliance, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated at a press conference.

"As far as NATO is concerned, that's a decision that will be left to the [US] President [Donald Trump]," he said, answering a question about whether the US remains committed to the North Atlantic Alliance’s principle of collective defense. "But I'll just say a lot has been laid bare. A lot has been shown to the world about what our allies would be willing to do for the United States of America when we undertake an effort of this scope on behalf of the free world." Hegseth emphasized that US territory is out of reach of Iranian missiles, but the territory of US "allies and others" is within their reach. "And yet, when we ask for additional assistance or simple access [to military facilities of allied countries], basic overflight [over the territory of other countries], we get questions or roadblocks or hesitations," he lamented.

The Washington administration has previously harshly criticized NATO allies for what the US side believes is insufficient support in the military operation against Iran.