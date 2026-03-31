Internet access down for over 740 hours in Iran — NetBlocks

LONDON, March 31. /TASS/. Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely disrupted for 31 days, according to the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks.

"Iran's internet blackout has entered day 32 with most users cut off from the outside world for over 744 hours," the service said on X. A chart shows that network connectivity remains at around 1% of normal levels.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also hit.