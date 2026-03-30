ROME, March 30. /TASS/. Europe is increasingly moving toward unprecedented militarization, making decisions that fuel concerns about an impending military conflict and run counter to the interests of EU citizens, said European Parliament member from Italy’s opposition Five Star Movement Danilo Della Valle.

"Europe, in my opinion, is moving rapidly toward unprecedented militarization, making decisions that heighten fears of an approaching war. Moreover, it continues to make choices contrary to the interests of European peoples," he wrote on his Instagram page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

The MEP expressed the opinion that the development of European defense policy "without discussing the potential role of NATO and without providing context" could indicate "bypassing Atlantic structures and preparing for direct military confrontation with Russia or preparing for ‘intra-European’ clashes over command of this very defense."

"The report under the ‘Readiness 2030’ initiative, approved by the European Parliament, together with the vote on the so-called ‘military Schengen,’ marks a potentially dramatic turning point, directly pushing the EU to prepare for serious conflicts over the next five years," Della Valle emphasized.

In 2025, the EU embarked on large-scale militarization. In March, an emergency summit in Brussels approved the ambitious ReArm EU plan worth €800 billion, providing for joint weapons procurement and the use of program funds for less-developed regions. Later, the EU Council approved the creation of the militarization fund (SAFE) of €150 billion as part of the long-term military buildup program through 2030. At the June NATO summit in The Hague, a decision was made to increase European countries’ military spending to 5 % of GDP by 2034.