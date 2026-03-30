US attempt to seize Iran's uranium would trigger greater chaos — expert

TERMEZ, March 30. /TASS/. A potential US operation aimed at removing enriched uranium from Iran would trigger even greater chaos and destruction in the Middle East, Prokhor Tebin, Director of the Center for Military-Economic Research at the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE), told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Uzbekistan conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the Uzbek President.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that US President Donald Trump is currently considering a potential military operation to remove Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles.

The analyst urged not to underestimate such threats. "Highly irresponsible actions by the United States, as we all can see, undermine regional stability which is already weakened in the Middle East, and these are actions that, so to speak, go beyond reasonable limits," Tebin noted.

"It would result in even greater chaos and destruction across the region," he went on to say. "Again, even for the US itself, it is clear that it was counting on some quick, striking successes and deals, as is typical for President Trump, but in the end it risks getting trapped in a deadlock."