US-Israeli strike targets petrochemical facility in Iran’s Tabriz — CEO

RABAT, March 30. /TASS/. A petrochemical facility in the Iranian city of Tabriz was hit by an airstrike, the company’s CEO said.

"A few minutes ago, the facility came under attack by the Israeli-American enemy," the CEO said, as quoted by Iran’s state television. He added that "emergency services have already arrived at the scene, no release of toxic or hazardous substances has been detected." "The situation is under control," the CEO assured.

There have been no reports so far of any casualties in the attack on the facility in Tabriz.