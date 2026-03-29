Belarus develops trilateral cooperation with Russia, North Korea, top diplomat says

MINSK, March 29. /TASS/. Minsk develops trilateral cooperation with Moscow and Pyongyang, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told reporters.

"We are actively working on options for the development of trilateral cooperation, bearing in mind that any route that leads from Belarus to North Korea passes through Russia. There certainly are some very interesting projects. I think our president will surprise us with something regarding our three countries," he noted in a TV interview.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made an official visit to Pyongyang on March 25-26, holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.