Israel strikes Hezbollah headquarters, gas station network in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 25. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have struck Hezbollah's command center in Beirut’s suburb of Dahiyeh, as well as a network of gas stations belonging to a company linked to the Shia group, the military press service reported.

"The IDF struck a series of Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including a command center in Dahiyeh and several gas stations belonging to the Al-Amana company, which is controlled by Hezbollah and serves as a significant financial infrastructure supporting its terrorist activity," the statement said.

According to the Israeli army, "the gas stations generate millions of dollars in revenue for Hezbollah" and serve as "yet another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians while operating under civilian cover to advance terrorist activities."