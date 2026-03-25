Iranian diplomat denies reports of talks with Washington

NEW DELHI, March 25. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington aren’t in talks nor have they held talks for the past 25 days, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"There’s no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States, as there has not been such a negotiation for the past 25 days of their illegal war against Iran," he told the India Today TV channel.

"We’ve had a very catastrophic experience, I should say, of United States diplomacy. We were attacked two times within a span of nine months when we were in the middle of a negotiating process to resolve the nuclear issue. So this was a betrayal of diplomacy," Baghaei noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

According to reports from the US, Washington and Tehran have recently communicated through mediators, including Pakistan. However, Tehran has denied the US leadership’s claims of productive talks being underway between the two countries.