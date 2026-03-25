Belarus concluding Western Operational Command troops exercise

MINSK, March 25. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces’ Western Operational Command exercise that began on March 19, is drawing to a close, Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister, said.

"Today is the final day of the comprehensive exercise engaging the Western Operational Command troops. Over the course of seven days, formations, military units, and subunits of the Western Command troops carried out active maneuvering operations, employed various artillery and missile systems, conducted live fire exercises with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, employed anti-aircraft missile systems, and actively used FPV drones and electronic warfare systems," the Defense Ministry press service quoted him as saying.

According to Muraveyko, it’s too early to summarize the exercise results. "However, I can already see that the main goal we set for ourselves—achieving the readiness and capability of the Western Command troops to carry out tasks to defend the Republic of Belarus—has been achieved," he noted.