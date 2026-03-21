IRGC announces 70th wave of missile strikes on Israel, US bases in region

RABAT, March 21. /TASS/. Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported the 70th wave of strikes on Israeli territory and American military facilities in the region.

"The 70th wave of strikes was aimed at more than 55 targets" of Israel and the US, including "five US regional military bases," the report reads.

Iran’s forces "will attack the source of any aggression against the republic and its sovereignty, going beyond previous strikes," the IRGC said. "The Iranian armed forces and the IRGC have prepared to enter such a period," according to the report.