NATO evacuates its mission from Iraq to Europe

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. NATO has relocated its troops from Iraq to Europe due to security threats amid the Middle East war, General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said.

"I would like to thank the Republic of Iraq and all the Allies who assisted in the safe relocation of NATO personnel from Iraq," he said, adding that NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory and capability-building mission to assist Iraq in building its own army, will continue from Joint Force Command Naples.

NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed this information but refrained from further comments, adding that NATO-Iraq security dialogue will continue.