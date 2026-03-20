Hungary sticks to its guns on oil, Ukraine at EU summit — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 20. /TASS/. Budapest scored a victory at the EU summit in Brussels, sticking to its guns on supplies of Russian oil and financing Ukraine, and not giving in to other countries who wanted it to flip on those issues, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after the summit.

"We have won this first battle. So, let me reiterate that if there is no oil [for Hungary], there will be no money [for Ukraine]. We are in for another battle on April 12," he said, referring to the parliamentary elections in the country.

He restated his position that Hungary will continue to block the 90-billion-euro "war loan" to Ukraine until it resumes Russian oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline.