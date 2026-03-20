Chief of Afghan general staff accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, March 20. /TASS/. Pakistan has breached the ceasefire along the Durand Line, the border between the two states unrecognized by Kabul, said Chief of the General Staff of the Afghan Army Fasihuddin Fitrat, according to the Afghan Ariana News channel.

Pakistani forces’ attacks in the border areas killed several civilians, he said, adding that these actions "indicate a lack of commitment and deception" on the part of Islamabad under the ceasefire agreement.

Fitrat said that Kabul continues to refrain from retaliatory measures to prevent further escalation and adheres to the ceasefire. However, according to him, if such attacks happen again, "the truce will lose its meaning," and the Islamic emirate will give Pakistan a "decisive rebuff."

On March 18, Pakistan and Afghanistan suspended hostilities for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

On February 26, fighting resumed on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kabul has said it is conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on its territory. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that now his country and the Taliban government in Afghanistan are in a state of open armed confrontation.