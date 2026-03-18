Fire erupts at South Pars field in Iran after airstrikes

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. A fire outbreak occurred at several facilities of the South Pars gas field in Iran after the Israeli and US strike, Fars news agency reported.

"Several [development] phases at the South Pars were hit by shells of the Zionist-American adversary. These phases were put out of operation to prevent fire spread," head of the Assaluyeh District Administration said, cited by the news agency.

"The situation is under control. Firefighters of the South Pars and the Pars Special Economic Zone are struggling with fire," the official added.