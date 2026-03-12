Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon nears 700 — information minister

TUNIS, March 12. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the escalation began has risen to 687, including 98 children, Information Minister Paul Morcos said.

"The death toll since the start of Israel's aggression stands at 687, including 98 children and 52 women," Al Jazeera quoted the statement as saying. It also reported that 15 medical workers had been killed in Israeli strikes.

The day before, the republic's Ministry of Health reported 634 deaths and more than 1,500 injuries in Lebanon since March 2.