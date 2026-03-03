US and Israeli strikes on Iran undermine energy security — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, March 3. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are undermining international energy security by carrying out military strikes on Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"Energy security is of paramount importance to the global economy — the relevant parties bear responsibility for ensuring stable and uninterrupted energy supplies," she said at a briefing.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that Beijing insists on an immediate ceasefire with regard to Iran. She pointed to the need to prevent escalation, ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and "avoid further negative impact [of the US and Israeli operation against Iran] on the global economy."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.