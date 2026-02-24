UK expands anti-Russian sanctions list by 297 entries

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 297 entries, including restrictions imposed on 240 legal entities and seven individuals, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

"On 24 February 2026, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List on GOV.UK, with the following 240 entities, 7 individuals and 50 ships added," the document said.

The UK Foreign Office described the measures as the largest sanctions package since the first months of the special military operation, targeting Russia’s oil revenues. The blacklisted companies include Transneft, as well as 175 companies allegedly involved in a shadow scheme for transporting Russian oil and, according to London, 48 tankers engaged in these operations. The individuals on the list are affiliated with the sanctioned companies.

Sanctions have also been imposed on nine Russian banks: Avers Bank, Tochka Bank, Post Bank, Fora-Bank, Ak Bars Bank, Lanta-Bank, Sinara Bank, Absolut Bank, and Transcapitalbank.

According to the Foreign Office, a total of 3,000 individuals, companies, and vessels have been subjected to restrictions under the UK’s anti-Russian sanctions regime. All assets of blacklisted companies located in the United Kingdom are subject to freezing, and any business dealings with them are prohibited. Individuals designated under the sanctions are subject not only to asset freezes but also to entry bans to the United Kingdom. The UK authorities claim that international sanctions have allegedly deprived the Russian economy of up to $450 bln over the past several years.

Earlier, in an interview with a TASS correspondent, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that the United Kingdom’s restrictions are aimed at securing unlawful competitive advantages but ultimately have a negative impact on British businesses.