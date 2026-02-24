Russian envoy to UN doubts NATO members’ desire to settle Ukraine crisis

GENEVA, February 24. /TASS/. The actions of NATO countries, including the drafting of so-called security guarantees for Kiev, indicate that they do not intend to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

The diplomat noted that NATO countries have maintained "colossal bilateral arms supply programs" for Kiev. According to him, the conflict in Ukraine is being "invested in not as a temporary crisis measure, but as a long-term project with multi-year budget planning."

"All this, together with the freezing of genuine political dialogue and the introduction of unilateral restrictive measures, leaves no doubt about the true intentions of NATO countries, whose agenda apparently does not include overcoming the crisis," he said at a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Gatilov stressed that Russia has so far observed repeated attempts by Western countries to "dictate their terms," including by offering Kiev "certain security guarantees that look like nothing more than a tool for resuming the conflict in the future.".