Russia, India have everything to use AI as force multiplier — Indian envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are well-positioned to use artificial intelligence (AI) as a force multiplier, India’s ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar wrote in an article prepared for TASS on the occasion of the upcoming Indian Summit on the influence of AI.

"In an era of rapid technological advancement and a changing geopolitical landscape, our countries are also well-positioned to strengthen cooperation in the area of artificial intelligence, leveraging it as a force multiplier for shared prosperity and global benefit," he added.

The main challenges in implementing AI are its democratization, the creation of unbiased data sets, training and retraining of the workforce, ensuring sufficient computing infrastructure, and developing a robust governance system to address future risks, the diplomat noted. "India and Russia are reliable partners that can deepen cooperation to address these challenges and advance India's AI for Good and AI for All goal. This synergy strengthens India's ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, concurrently moving it towards achieving the Vikshit Bharat 2047 goal (to transform India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of independence by 2047 - TASS), guided by the ideals of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas (Together with all, development for all, trust of all and efforts of all)," the ambassador stated.