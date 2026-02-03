Venezuelan ambassador says Maduro's detention unlawful, hopes release coming

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Salazar Velasquez has said that his country’s kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will be released sooner or later, assuming justice is served in the United States.

"International law must be respected. If the court system in the United States is fair, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife must be released sooner or later because there are no charges for him to stand trial for, even in another country. This is unlawful," he told journalists.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.