Ambassador calls Venezuela 'independent,' says it is not controlled by foreign management

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Venezuela is not under foreign management and conducts its talks with the US independently, Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"All of Venezuela's actions with the US are diplomatic, and we are in no way subordinate to anyone or under foreign management," the diplomat said.

"Venezuela is a sovereign country. It does not depend on megaphone diplomacy, which involves voicing made-up stories that have nothing to do with Venezuelan reality," the ambassador noted.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they faced charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.