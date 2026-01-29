The CSTO needs new partners and allies amid growing threats in Eurasia — Secretary General

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The increasing array of challenges and threats confronting the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the broader Eurasian region underscores the urgent need to forge new partnerships and alliances, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov has said.

"In light of the escalating challenges facing our organization and all of Eurasia, it is imperative to seek out new collaborators and allies. The CSTO remains open to cooperation with nations and organizations that share our core principles and objectives," Masadykov remarked in an interview published on the "CSTO Allies" website.

He further emphasized the CSTO's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships, particularly with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"A significant milestone in 2025 was the signing of a roadmap by the secretaries general of the three organizations, outlining a framework for enhanced cooperation from 2026 to 2028," Masadykov explained. "We believe that implementing this plan will establish a solid foundation for more proactive joint security initiatives."

Looking ahead, Masadykov highlighted an upcoming joint conference involving the CSTO, CIS, and SCO, scheduled later this year to address security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

"Throughout the duration of the roadmap, we plan to collaboratively execute various multilateral media projects aimed at elevating the international standing of our organizations," he concluded.