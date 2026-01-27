MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Over the past four years, the number of women serving in the Ukrainian army has surged by a factor of 10 to 15. According to military analyst Vitaly Kiselev, Kiev’s recruitment of women appears to be a strategic move aimed at demonstrating to Western allies that the Ukrainian armed forces are not solely composed of men eager to fight.

Kiselev explained, "In Kiev, they tell Western media that since the start of the special military operation, only about 1.5-2% of women have served in the Ukrainian armed forces. Now, they proudly claim this figure has risen to nearly 20%. While these numbers are undoubtedly inflated, they serve a purpose: to show Western supporters that Ukraine has a substantial mobilization capacity. It’s not just men being conscripted from the streets; women are also being recruited, purportedly because they want to fight."

He further noted that in certain areas within the conflict zone, young women aged 20 to 25 are taking on roles such as drone operators and assault squad members. "Women are also part of medical evacuation teams, although they are generally kept away from the front lines. Nonetheless, in some regions where male personnel are scarce, women are being used in evacuation roles," Kiselev added.