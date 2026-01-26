India showcases its military might, cultural heritage at Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI, January 26. /TASS/. A grand parade celebrating India's 77th Republic Day took place in New Delhi, showcasing the nation's rich cultural tapestry alongside an impressive display of military prowess. Spanning over an hour and a half, the event was attended by approximately 6,000 military personnel, 18 marching units, 13 orchestras, and 30 mobile platforms - comprising 17 from various states and union territories and 13 representing ministries, departments, and agencies.

Each region of India highlighted its unique cultural heritage through vibrant floats that celebrated local traditions, history, and modern achievements. The parade featured an impressive array of military equipment, including the BrahMos missiles - jointly developed with Russia - the Akash missile system, the MRSAM medium-range air defense system, the advanced towed artillery system ATAGS, the Dhanush artillery gun, and a static display of various drones.

Notably, this year marked the debut of several new elements: the Suryastra long-range missile launcher system, the newly formed Bhairav Light Battalion, as well as Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels. The Shaktiban Regiment, part of the artillery forces, also made its first appearance, equipped with drones, counter-drone systems, and loitering munitions.

The aerial segment featured 29 aircraft, including the Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache helicopters, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Mi-17 helicopters in various formations, along with C-130 and C-295 transport aircraft.

This year's parade was attended by high-ranking guests from Europe: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. A small contingent from the European Union participated in the celebrations.