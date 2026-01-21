Trump arrives in Davos for World Economic Forum

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has arrived in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, a source at Zurich International Airport, where the the American president's plane landed, told TASS.

"The US president's plane has arrived," the source said, without giving any details.

Earlier, electrical problems forced Trump to return to the Andrews military base near Washington and change planes after starting for Switzerland.

Trump's plane did not enter the airspace controlled by Greenland air traffic controllers, flying much further south. According to a TASS air traffic control source over the north Atlantic Ocean, the plane was initially in the area of responsibility of Canadian air traffic controllers, and later transferred to British control over the northeastern Atlantic.