Iran's Prosecutor General blames US, Israel for riot damage

TEHRAN, January 14. /TASS/. The responsibility for the material damage and loss of life during the riots in Iran rests with the United States and Israel, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, according to Fars news agency.

"The responsibility for the material and human damage caused by the recent riots and unrest lies with the Zionist enemy, the United States, as well as individuals and groups supporting the rebels inside and outside the country," he said.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by rial devaluation and spread to most major cities. The government reported that about 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. The Iranian government has blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned he was seriously considering the use of force against the Islamic Republic.