US State Department denies plans to allocate $60 billion for Gaza's reconstruction

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Washington will not allocate $60 billion from the federal budget in grants or loan guarantees to implement the Gaza infrastructure reconstruction plan, the US State Department wrote on X.

"This is fake news. Nowhere in the plan does it say the US will pay $60 billion," the post reads. At the same time, the department does not deny the existence of a Gaza reconstruction plan.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, have drafted a project for rebuilding the Gaza Strip. According to the article, Project Sunrise was designed "to turn Gaza’s rubble into a futuristic coastal destination." The US side estimates that the project will require $112.1 billion over ten years. The plan does not specify which companies will be involved in rebuilding the Gaza Strip and where two million Palestinians will be housed while the project is being implemented.

The US has already shown the slides of the project "to prospective donor countries, <…> including wealthy Gulf kingdoms, Turkey, and Egypt," an unnamed US official told the newspaper.

The report says that Kushner, Witkoff, senior White House aide Josh Gruenbaum, and other US officials assembled the proposal over the past 45 days and received input from Israeli officials, people in the private sector, and contractors. According to The Wall Street Journal, some US officials familiar with the plan have serious doubts about how realistic it is. They are skeptical that Hamas will agree to disarm and that the US could convince wealthy nations to finance the transformation of "a dangerous postwar environment into a high-tech cityscape."