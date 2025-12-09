Thailand to continue military operation on border with Cambodia — army

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. Thailand will continue to conduct military operations on the border with Cambodia until Phnom Penh changes its position and chooses peace, representative of the Special Operations Center for Managing the Situation on the Thai-Cambodian Border Surasant Kongsiri said.

"The current situation is a result of Cambodia's repeated actions, which include incursions into Thai territory and their subsequent denial that they did so. Thailand is committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ensuring the safety of the civilian population. Thailand will continue to conduct military operations until Cambodia changes its position, returning to the true path to peace. Cambodia has violated all ceasefire agreements by installing landmines, including the joint declaration signed by the prime ministers of the two countries in Kuala Lumpur. These are the reasons that forced Thailand to respond to these aggressive and provocative actions," he told a news briefing.

Clashes with the use of small arms began on the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7. The Royal Thai Army said on Monday that Cambodian forces had launched an artillery attack on the Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure. The Thai ground forces reported that Cambodia fired on Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday from BM-21 systems, also using kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire to establish control over the key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.