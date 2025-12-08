CHISINAU, December 8. /TASS/. The Moldovan government should take a page out of America’s new security playbook, focus on bettering the lives of its own people and stay out of foreign affairs, Igor Dodon, leader of the Socialist Party, has stated on his Telegram channel.

"The US security strategy has clearly indicated the direction the world is heading: towards a policy that respects the sovereignty of individual states. In this context, the Socialist Party considers itself a more progressive and relevant force than the pro-Soros globalist Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS). The Americans should have made this clear so that some naive individuals in Chisinau or Europe would finally realize: the state and the people must be at the heart of government priorities," Dodon emphasized.

He also criticized PAS and President Maia Sandu, accusing them of aligning with EU leaders by continuing to support the war in Ukraine and sacrificing national sovereignty in pursuit of EU membership.

Following the September elections, PAS's parliamentary faction was reduced by eight seats, bringing its total to 55 out of 101. The parliament now includes representatives from the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, the Alternative bloc, Our Party, and Democracy at Home. Previously, PAS accused the opposition of plotting a coup and responded by shutting down opposition television channels and news portals within the country.