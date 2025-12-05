US should stop imposing reforms on Middle East — National Security Strategy

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States must cease attempts to push Middle Eastern countries to abandon their traditions, as well as attempts to impose reforms on them, according to the updated US National Security Strategy released by the White House.

"Middle East partners are demonstrating their commitment to combatting radicalism, a trendline American policy should continue to encourage. But doing so will require dropping America’s misguided experiment with hectoring these nations – especially the Gulf monarchies – into abandoning their traditions and historic forms of government. We should encourage and applaud reform when and where it emerges organically, without trying to impose it from without," the document states.

The National Security Strategy notes that in order to build healthy ties with the Middle East, the United States should accept "the region, its leaders, and its nations as they are while working together on areas of common interest."