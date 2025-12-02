Another tanker comes under attack off Turkish coast — Transport Ministry

ISTANBUL, December 2. /TASS/. The tanker Midvolga 2, en route from Russia to Georgia carrying a cargo of sunflower oil, came under attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported.

"The tanker Midvolga 2 has reported coming under attack 80 miles from our shores. Currently, all 13 crew members are healthy, and the ship is not requesting assistance. The ship is proceeding toward Sinop with its engines operating," the ministry said.

According to publicly available sources, the 140-meter Midvolga 2 (IMO 9735139, MMSI 273376900) was built in 2014 and sails under the Russian flag. Its home port is the Great Port of St. Petersburg.

Two tankers Kairos and Virat, both sailing under the Gambian flag and heading to Russia without cargo, issued distress signals on November 28 while located 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room area aboard Kairos, while the crew of Virat reported hull damage, though no major fire occurred on board.