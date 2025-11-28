Israeli troops open fire at demonstrators in southern Syria — agency

TUNIS, November 28. /TASS/. Israeli troops opened fire at civilians rallying in support of Syria’s integrity in the southern al-Quneitra governorate, the SANA news agency reported.

According to the agency, Israeli troops did not allow people to return to their neighborhood after a rally in the city of Khan Arnabah. The rally was organized to mark the first anniversary of the armed opposition’s operation that resulted in the change of the Damascus regime on December 8, 2024 and express protest against Israel’s attacks.

After the Friday prayer, thousands of Syrians gathered in central squares of cities and towns across Syria to show their support for the country’s integrity and protest against Israel’s aggression. The demonstrators condemned Israeli strikes on the Beit Jan neighborhood in the Damascus governorate that claimed the lives of 13 civilians.