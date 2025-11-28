At least 13 people killed in Israeli attack on Syrian village — TV

BEIRUT, November 28. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the village of Beit Jinn in Syria’s Rif Dimashq Governorate on Friday, Syria TV reported.

According to the television channel, at least 25 Syrians, including women and children, sustained injuries ranging in severity. Those injured may be trapped under the rubble of buildings that collapsed following the Israeli attack. Numerous residents fled Beit Jinn to escape the strikes, seeking shelter in neighboring villages.

Earlier on Friday, the TV channel reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks on the village. After an Israeli military patrol entered the locality, clashes with residents occurred. The Israeli military arrested at least three Syrians during the raid, Syria TV said.

On September 17, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held US-brokered talks in London. According to Syria TV, the two ministers discussed a new draft agreement on security measures to replace the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria.

Afterward, Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced that the Arab republic may soon sign a security agreement with Israel, but that such a step "would in no way suggest any normalization" with the Jewish state or that Damascus will join the Abraham Accords. However, Al Arabiya television reported that further consultations remain stalled, including over Israel’s demand for a direct humanitarian corridor to Suwayda in southern Syria, where the Druze community is located.