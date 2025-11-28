Deployment of National Guard in US cities indicates loss of control — ex-officer

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to fight crime in a number of US cities indicates that the situation in the country is out of control, said Eddie Gonzales, a retired US law enforcement officer and a co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show.

"President Trump recently has decided to deploy the National Guard to certain cities in America to bring the crime rate down. The reason President Trump is doing this is not because it's a plan. It's a reaction," he told TASS in an interview. "It's a statement that authority just doesn't exist anymore. In other words, the system has been broken."

"What he's actually saying is we've lost total control. The system no longer works," the blogger continued. "When a president of the United States says: ‘I need to send in military troops to bring law and order to a city or to an area,’ what they're not saying is we've lost total control of our entire country."

On August 11, Trump announced that National Guard troops would be sent to Washington to tackle rising crime. The US leader said he would place the city’s police department under direct federal control and that the armed forces could be involved in maintaining order in Washington if necessary. On August 22, Trump said he was ready to use federal government resources, including active-duty military, to deal with crime in other major US cities like Chicago and New York.

Three months ago, National Guard members in Washington were attacked just 300 meters away from the White House, when a gunman opened fire at them. US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Florida, said two Guardsmen were in critical condition. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of international terrorism. The shooter arrived in the United States from Afghanistan in 2021.