Former US police officer reveals reasons behind US crime rise

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Eddie Gonzales, a retired US law enforcement officer and a co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show, has analyzed reasons behind the crime rise in the United States in an interview with TASS.

In his words, the US society has found itself in a profound crisis as a result of illegal migration and ineffective justice system.

"I've seen crime change over the course of 30 years. So I spent my entire career on the southern border of Texas. So most of the crime that we dealt with was with illegal immigration into the country. This is a very big problem because immigrants come to the United States, and they come illegally, so they can't work legally. So they have to find jobs where somebody either pays them cash, or they don't know the language, so there's other problems, and they just can't get a job," he explained. "But they need to survive. They need to eat. And many of these will be recruited, or just be recruited by criminal organizations, or they turn to crime to help gain money."

Gonzales also pointed out that "many of the illegals that are coming into the country are criminals themselves," who "have been released from prisons in their home countries, because their home countries don't want this criminal element in their country."

"And then we have a liberal democratic agenda in the United States that says, come on, come on over, we'll take you in. Well, what do you think happens to a society when you bring in a lot of criminal and illegal aliens into the country? It's going to disintegrate," the retired US officer continued.

In his opinion, "a liberal agenda that seeks to divide and conquer people" is also to blame.

"You have this infiltration of the LGBT agenda that is also in society, and you just see a breakdown of just society," he said. "I'm sure many of your viewers have seen videos of these gangs of people, and people of different color, of different race, and they will go into an Apple store in the middle of the night, and break the windows, or a jewelry store, and go in and just rob the entire place. There's pharmacies in California now that keep just normal products behind closed glass doors to keep people from stealing. This is insane."

Gonzales added that "a large segment of the population <...> has a problem with authority."

"They do not want to be ruled by authority. ‘You cannot tell me what to do. Why? Because I live in the land of freedom.’ And so they've taken this word, and America is about freedom, so that means I can do whatever I want," the blogger explained.

"And even though the judge is supposed to be part of the authority level, they even relax their authority, and so you have just a breakdown in society. And then how do you expect law enforcement to deal with that? Law enforcement is about law and order, but there is no law and order," he concluded.