Former US law enforcement officer tells why he decided to move to Russia

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Eddie Gonzales, a retired US law enforcement officer who served in Texas on the border with Mexico for 30 years, has revealed to TASS reasons behind his decision to move to Russia, where he launched the Russia Up Close political talk show with American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman.

"I did spend 30 years in a variety of positions in law enforcement in Texas, all along the border region. So I have a lot of experience dealing with crimes associated with human trafficking, drug trafficking, organized crime," he said.

Gonzales explained that he decided to move to Russia for personal reasons.

"I retired in 2019. But just prior to retiring, I met a wonderful Russian woman in 2017. And shortly thereafter, my retirement, I asked her to be my wife. And I was retired, I had already been to Russia several times, I fell in love, as I say, I fell in love with a girl and I fell in love with the country," he said.

The blogger added that he "wanted to get to know Russia."

"And the only way to do that is to live here. I thank God because I had a soft landing, which means I had the opportunity to leave that madness that is in America, but just the calmness of Russia. So refreshing, coming from the noise and the chaos in the United States. So I'm very blessed and very fortunate to be living here in Moscow," he said.