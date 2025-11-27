Macron announces voluntary military service in France

PARIS, November 27. /TASS/. France will introduce a voluntary military service for its young citizens to address "future challenges and threats," complementing the existing professional contract-based service, President Emmanuel Macron declared during an address at a military base in the Isere department, in the country’s southeast.

"We cannot revive conscription, but we require a national mobilization for our own defense. This is not directed against a specific adversary, but to ensure we are prepared and command respect. How can we channel the energy of our youth and ready our nation for future challenges and threats? The new national service program is scheduled to start next summer," he stated.

The president specified that the program will be available to young people between the ages of 18 and 19, including both men and women. The service will last 10 months, with one month allocated to weapons training and drills, and the remaining nine months spent in military units, where recruits will take part in daily tasks across mainland France and overseas territories. Macron stressed that the program would focus exclusively on domestic operations.

Service conditions

Macron explained that the program, modeled after similar initiatives in other countries such as Norway, will entail "strictly military" tasks and be overseen by the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Detailed conditions will be announced at a later date. Initially, around 3,000 "highly motivated and qualified" volunteers will be selected, with annual recruitment expected to increase to 10,000 by 2030 and 50,000 by 2035. Recruits will participate in all domestic military operations, including anti-terrorist patrols as part of "Sentinelle" ["Sentry"], and starting in 2027, they will have the option to serve in gendarmerie or firefighting units affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior.

The program will necessitate an additional €2 billion in funding and amendments to the 2026-2030 military planning law. These funds are intended to finance the construction of additional barracks, uniforms, and stipends for volunteers. Several news outlets have reported a monthly stipend of around €800, in addition to free meals and lodging.

Preparing for future threats

"In the event of a serious crisis, parliament could authorize the conscription of not only volunteers but also those designated during mobilization, effectively making national service mandatory. Nonetheless, this represents an exceptional scenario; under normal circumstances, national service will remain voluntary," Macron said.

After completing the program, participants will join the "operational reserve" if they pursue civilian careers instead of contract service. This approach will create a 'hybrid military model' combining national service recruits, reservists, and active-duty personnel. The military reserve, which also includes retired career soldiers, is projected to grow from 45,000 to 80,000 by 2030.

Macron pointed out that this military service will run alongside existing civil service programs, which engage "over 100,000 young people annually." He also stated that the duration of defense and global security training under the Universal National Service (SNU) will be extended from one to three years. The president emphasized that the civil service and reserve "are poised to play a key role in mobilizing non-military forces and preparing the nation for new risks." He concluded, "We have no right to fear or panic; the best way to avert danger is to prepare for it.".