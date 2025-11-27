MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Britain and a number of EU countries are responsible for protracting the Ukrainian crisis, which is not in the interests of either Ukraine or Europe, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright told TASS.

"I think it is a regrettable fact that it seems that there are nations in Europe, including my own, whose grand strategy relies upon the prolongation of a conflict that really should not have reached this stage at all were it not for their own direct intervention. Again, that was in the pursuit of a geo-strategic goal which really has very little to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people, nor indeed of those of the British people or the Germans or the French or anyone else for that matter," he said.

For Western journalists, "to speak to the reality of this war is to risk the ruin of your reputation and it is this dangerous shadow that casts silence over any discussion of sanity or realism here," he said.

"I think it looks very unlikely that the Ukrainian regime can recover the territory that it says that it wishes to. I don't think, I think as Trump earlier said in the year, it doesn't have the cards to do this, nor do I think the European Union has the realistic economic and military power to take the place of the Americans, he added.