Over 100 people detained in Syria’s Homs for attacking locals — interior ministry

DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. Some 120 people have been detained in Syria for alleged involvement in the recent attacks on locals in the Homs governorate, Syrian interior ministry spokesman, Nour al-Din al-Baba, said.

"Around 120 suspects of attacking people in Homs have been detained," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

A curfew was declared in the city of Homs on November 23 to prevent riots following the murder of a married couple that was originally believed to have been committed to instigate interreligious hatred. The preliminary investigation revealed that this was not a religiously motivated crime.